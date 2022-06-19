X

    Former WWE Referee Tim White Dies at Age 68

    June 19, 2022

    Former longtime WWE referee Tim White died at the age of 68, the company announced Sunday.

    "For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official," WWE said. "White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee.

    "During his tenure, he was the referee for some of WWE's biggest matches, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998."

    A number of WWE personalities reflected on their interactions with White over the years:

    Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE

    I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. <a href="https://t.co/fZm0Fq1sRj">pic.twitter.com/fZm0Fq1sRj</a>

    Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler

    Tim White brightened every room he walked into &amp; the WWE locker room was especially lucky to have him. Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done &amp; meet after and he would tell old road stories &amp; we’d laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir 🍻

    Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels

    Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring. <br>My thoughts are with their families.

    Ricochet @KingRicochet

    I spent some time with Tim White doing Comic-Cons and other signings. He always brought a smile to everyone around, made us all happier just cause he was around. Gonna miss him. 💔

    Stu Bennett @StuBennett

    Sad to hear the news about Tim White. He was a total gent and a great laugh to hang out with. I knew I was guaranteed a fun day whenever he’d escort me on any WWE appearances.<br><br>Thinking of your family, and raising a glass to you tonight, Tim! 🍻

    The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE @CarmellaWWE

    This breaks my heart. I truly loved seeing Tim White and getting to know him over the years. He was always such a positive happy person. He will be so missed. ❤️❤️❤️ <a href="https://t.co/H28tfSU1H2">https://t.co/H28tfSU1H2</a>

    Especially for fans who followed WWE during The Attitude Era, White is a familiar name because of his close proximity to so many legendary moments. He was often tabbed with officiating marquee battles inside the squared circle.

    White had to scale back his in-ring duties after suffering a shoulder injury at the Judgment Day pay-per-view during a Hell in a Cell match between Triple H and Chris Jericho.

    Legendary announcer Jim Ross said in 2021 that White "was probably as universally liked as anybody on the roster" when recounting White's final match at WrestleMania XX.

    In addition to his exploits in WWE, the Rhode Island native also operated a bar, The Friendly Tap, in his home state that was occasionally featured on WWE programming.

