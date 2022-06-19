Former WWE Referee Tim White Dies at Age 68

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Former longtime WWE referee Tim White died at the age of 68, the company announced Sunday.

"For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official," WWE said. "White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee.

"During his tenure, he was the referee for some of WWE's biggest matches, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998."

A number of WWE personalities reflected on their interactions with White over the years:

Especially for fans who followed WWE during The Attitude Era, White is a familiar name because of his close proximity to so many legendary moments. He was often tabbed with officiating marquee battles inside the squared circle.

White had to scale back his in-ring duties after suffering a shoulder injury at the Judgment Day pay-per-view during a Hell in a Cell match between Triple H and Chris Jericho.

Legendary announcer Jim Ross said in 2021 that White "was probably as universally liked as anybody on the roster" when recounting White's final match at WrestleMania XX.

In addition to his exploits in WWE, the Rhode Island native also operated a bar, The Friendly Tap, in his home state that was occasionally featured on WWE programming.