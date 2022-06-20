Ranking The NFL's Top 7 Backfields Entering 2022 Season

0 of 7

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Despite all the talk about positional value, there's still an advantage to having a dynamic backfield.

The days of one superstar running back in the NFL might be waning, but it's still important for teams to have a rotation of backs that can make plays.

With the popularity of the running back-by-committee approach surging, it's best to look at the whole backfield to get an idea of how teams rank. Najee Harris, Alvin Kamara and David Montgomery were the only players at the position to average at least 75 percent of their team's offensive snaps per game last season, per FantasyPros.

Based on recent production, injury history, depth and overall talent level, here's a look at the seven best backfields in the league heading into the new season.