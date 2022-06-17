NBA Rumors: Mavs 'Confident' in Jalen Brunson Contract After Christian Wood Trade

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks addressed a need with their reported acquisition of big man Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and now the franchise is hopeful it can lock up another key player this offseason.

The Mavericks are "confident" that they will re-sign Jalen Brunson this summer after reaching the Western Conference Finals, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

