Delon Wright Agrees to 2-Year, $16M Wizards Contract After Hawks Tenure

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Veteran guard Delon Wright reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wright set career highs in all of the major categories in 2020-21 as his minutes climbed the highest they had ever been. He averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The 30-year-old didn't get to enjoy a lot of winning, though. He started the season with the rebuilding Detroit Pistons and then moved to the Sacramento Kings, which once again missed the playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Wright last August, which put him back on a contending team, albeit in a lesser role behind Trae Young and Kevin Huerter in the backcourt.

In 77 games with Atlanta, the 6'5" guard averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 assists in 18.9 minutes on the floor. Per Basketball Reference, his 10.3 percent usage rate was his lowest ever and well below his career average (15.6 percent).

Following his team's first-round playoff exit, Wright told reporters he was interested in re-signing, and The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reported May 10 the feeling was mutual.

It wasn't hard to see why the Hawks wanted the 2015 first-round pick back, though it obviously didn't come to fruition.

Wright is a steady playmaker, averaging 5.2 assists to 1.7 turnovers per 36 minutes across his career. He's also a good enough shooter (35.4 percent on threes) to keep opposing teams honest and a dogged defender (2.0 steals per 36) on the other end of the floor.

Perhaps most importantly, Wright understands his strengths and is content to remain a backup. The NBA is a star-driven league, but the right rotation pieces are critical toward assembling a playoff roster.

Wright will provide plenty of experience and steady production. The Wizards have been busy adding backcourt help for Bradley Beal this offseason, with Monte Morris and Will Barton also added via trade.