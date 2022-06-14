NFL Offseason Schedule 2023: Draft, Free Agency, Franchise Tag Dates Announced

Set Number: X163971 TK1

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on notable offseason dates for 2023, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Tuesday, February 21, marks the beginning of the franchise and transition tag window, which will end on Tuesday, March 7.

The league year will begin on Wednesday, March 15, and that also marks the start of the free-agency signing period.

The draft will run from Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29, in Kansas City.

The schedule format for those three events isn't any different than what's been going on recently. The NFL draft is consistently starting on the final Thursday in April, while the league year opens in mid-March. The franchise tag window will once again begin in late February, as has been the case.

Ultimately, the timeline of the NFL offseason schedule doesn't appear to be changing, although there will be one new location in 2023.

Kansas City is set to be a first-time host of the NFL draft, with the space around Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial being the specific location.

The NFL draft has alternated new locations over the past decade, including Philadelphia, Chicago and Las Vegas.

As far as this year's schedule goes, training camps are slated to begin in late July.

The preseason will kick off with the NFL Hall of Fame Game on August 4 between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

The regular season will start Thursday, Sept. 8, when the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills.