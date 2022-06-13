Jamal Anderson Commits to Clemson over Florida, More; Son of Former Falcons RB

Cory Fravel, 247Sports

Jamal Anderson, a 247Sports 4-star linebacker recruit out of Georgia and the son of former NFL running back Jamal Anderson, committed to Clemson on Monday.

"First off I would say my relationship I have with the coaches and how they truly make it feel like home," he told Hayes Fawcett of On3.com about why he chose the Tigers.

"Coach [Dabo] Swinney is a great head coach and an even greater person. Coach [Wes] Goodwin, along with other coaches on the staff, have shown to have great development. Their program to help develop you as a man and set you up for life after football is also amazing and something I want to be a part of."

Anderson also cited the possibility of being able to play early on his college career as one of the reasons for his commitment.

Oh, and Clemson's pedigree as one of the top programs in the country.

"Obviously you want to win and that's exactly what Clemson does year after year, and I'm excited to be a part of the culture," he told Fawcett.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Anderson is considered the No. 173-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, the No. 17 player from the state of Georgia and the No. 11 linebacker in the country.

He posted 78 tackles (seven for loss) and four sacks in the 2021 season and earned all-state accolades.

"Excels as a space defender. A natural mover with range. Reads routes, diagnoses quickly and makes plays on the ball," On3.com's director of scouting, Charles Power, wrote in his scouting report of the 6'3", 195-pound Anderson. "Can run with and cover slot wide receivers downfield. A quick processor who sees the game quickly in space. ... Will need to fill out and continue adding mass and strength to better hold up against the run at the next level."

Clemson was just one of two schools Anderson visited, along with Utah.

His father spent eight years in the NFL as a running back for the Atlanta Falcons and was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection in the 1998 season. He rushed for 5,336 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career, with 2001 being his final season.

Anderson's sister, Mia, is on the Georgia Bulldogs' track and field team.