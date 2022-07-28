2-Time Pro Bowl DE Carlos Dunlap, Chiefs Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $8M

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The Kansas City Chiefs and two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap reached an agreement Thursday on a one-year contract worth up to $8 million ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Drew Rosenhaus, Dunlap's agent, confirmed the signing with ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dunlap spent the past season and a half with the Seattle Seahawks after beginning his career with a decade-plus stint as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him in the second round of the 2010 draft.

The 33-year-old South Carolina native has recorded 539 total tackles, 96 sacks, 69 passes defended, 21 forced fumbles and two interceptions across 180 regular-season appearances.

His all-around production has dipped in recent years, but he's remained a productive edge-rusher with 13.5 sacks in 25 games after joining the Seahawks midway through the 2020 campaign.

Dunlap is coming off an 8.5-sack season in 2021 that saw him receive a middling 72.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

In December, the University of Florida product discussed becoming more of a situational pass-rusher at this stage of his career. He played 38 percent of the defensive snaps for Seattle in 2021 after regularly checking in over 70 percent during his time in Cincinnati.

"This is new for me in my career," Dunlap told reporters. "But the coaches have communicated this is the role they want for me and would like for me, so I just took advantage and I focused in on seizing those opportunities."

He added it's easier to make a more consistent impact with a heavier workload, though.

"I'm used to playing over 60 percent of the snaps my whole career and I have a consecutive streak of being healthy, so I'd like to keep doing that because I feel like as a rhythm rusher it's easiest to get going when you have more opportunities," Dunlap said.

He's likely ticketed for a role where he'll split playing time with rookie George Karlaftis after his free-agent move to the Chiefs. He joins an edge-rushing group led by Chris Jones and Frank Clark.

Dunlap should provide a boost to the Kansas City pass rush in 2022 as he attempts to reach the 100-sack career milestone and the 2019 champions chase another Super Bowl title.