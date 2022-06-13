16-Year-Old Olivia Moultrie Becomes Youngest Player in NWSL History to Score Goal

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie became the youngest goalscorer in NWSL history during Sunday's match against the Houston Dash.

The 16-year-old put Portland ahead 3-0 in the 74th minute when she collected a pass from teammate Sophia Smith and shot from close range.

Moultrie returned the favor in the 82nd minute, providing an assist for Smith as the Thorns added to their advantage.

The Oregon native broke new ground in the NWSL when she signed with the team in 2021. She was only 15 at the time, well below what had been the league's minimum age (18). She and the NWSL eventually reached a settlement in July 2021 that allowed her to suit up for the Thorns.

Moultrie made nine appearances for Portland during the 2021 season and played in four games, making one start, to open 2022.