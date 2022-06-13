Mike Trout Reveals Alex Bregman Won Fantasy Football League Involving Pham, Pederson

David Berding/Getty Images

It might be time to update Alex Bregman's Baseball Reference page.

During ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout revealed that the Houston Astros third baseman won the fantasy football league that is made up of fellow MLB players.

If raising the visibility of his league falls under the duties of a commissioner, then Trout is currently excelling at the post.

The lid began to lift when Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham confronted the San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson, the genesis of which was a fantasy football dispute.

When Pham divulged MLB's best player was running the league, naturally fans were desperate for more info.

Once football season arrives, there better be weekly updates from Trout on how things are shaking out across the league.