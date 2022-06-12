The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 275

1 of 10

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

It really shouldn’t have happened.

Because no one who looked like Jirí Prochazka, both exhausted from his first trip to the fifth round and bleeding from a long jagged cut above his left eye, should have been able to do what he did.

But he did. And he’s got a shiny new belt to show for it.

The Czech fighter earned the UFC’s light heavyweight championship in his first title-fight opportunity, fighting through a gritty 42-year-old Glover Teixeira to score a dramatic rear-naked choke submission with just 28 seconds remaining.

“That fight from start to finish was legendary,” Cormier said. “It had everything from start to finish, and you know it’s going straight to the Hall of Fame. It will go down in history books as one of the best.”

The punishment each man sustained left him cut and bloody, but the violence was perhaps surpassed by the drama because Prochazka was likely on his way to a scorecard loss had he not gotten the finish.

One judge had Teixeira up 39-37, another had it 38-37, and a third had it 38-38 at the time of the stoppage. Had the now-former champion won the last round, which he appeared to be on his way to doing before Prochazka scrambled to gain the submission position, he’d have retained the belt.

Teixeira had him badly hurt early in the fifth and got him to the mat with about two minutes remaining, but the challenger kicked off the fence to gain position, then snaked his right arm under his opponent’s chin to draw the submission at 4:32.

“I’m ready to end it in the first or fifth round,” he said. “It doesn’t matter when, and it doesn’t matter which technique. It came naturally. I waited for the moment and what opportunity was before me. It’s amazing. It was a true war. Glover is a true warrior. And I like that.”