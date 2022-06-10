Clint Frazier Rips Yankees Culture for Demanding 'Cookie Cutter' Players

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Outfielder Clint Frazier criticized the culture of his old team, the New York Yankees, in an interview with Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times that published Thursday.

"I like it here. Certainly don’t miss some of the things over there. And I’m really enjoying the way that this clubhouse has maneuvered. It seems like there’s a lot of guys in here that are just accepting of everyone. And it’s been really good for me.

"You had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that team. If not, then you were like a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years."

Frazier played 221 games from 2017 to 2021 with the Yankees, hitting .239 (.761 OPS) with 29 home runs and 97 RBI. The Yankees released Frazier on Nov. 23, and he signed with the Chicago Cubs on Dec. 1.

Frazier is no longer with the major league club after getting designated for assignment Friday, per Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. He was hitting .216 (.653 OPS) with no home runs and one RBI.

Frazier had an eventful and challenging tenure in the Bronx.

He showed flashes of great offensive potential in 2019 and 2020 when he hit .267 (.845 OPS) with 20 home runs in 108 games. On the flip side, Frazier struggled defensively.

Finding a consistent everyday spot in the lineup was tough to come by, which Frazier referenced in a December 2021 tweet after the Cubs move.

Frazier also suffered concussion symptoms on and off from 2018 to 2021, to the point where he told The Short Porch podcast (h/t Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News) that he was "severely symptomatic."

That Yankees tenure is over, but Frazier now encounters a new challenge after losing his spot on Chicago's big league roster.

He came into professional baseball with a tremendous amount of potential after Cleveland selected him fifth overall in the 2013 MLB draft. There's still time for Frazier to tap into that potential, even with the recent DFA.

For now, the Cubs will go to Frazier's old home to play the Yankees for a three-game series in the Bronx beginning Friday.