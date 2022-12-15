Warriors' Steph Curry to Undergo MRI on Shoulder Injury Suffered vs. Pacers

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night's matchup with the Indiana Pacers after suffering a shoulder injury. Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he would be undergoing an MRI on the shoulder on Thursday, and was in "good spirits" after the game.

The two-time league MVP immediately grabbed his left shoulder after reaching for the ball while the Pacers' Jalen Smith drove to the basket. Curry exited the game with 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Curry has posted 29.6 points on 49.7 percent shooting (43.2 percent from three-point range), 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds this year.

The ex-Davidson star averaged a team-high 25.5 points for the Warriors en route to leading the squad to its fourth NBA title since 2015 last season. He capped off the year with the NBA Finals MVP award.

Obviously, losing the two-time NBA MVP and eight-time All-Star for any amount of time is a significant blow to Golden State.

The Warriors were a far better team with him in 2021-22, going 45-19 with Curry on the court and 8-10 otherwise. He notably missed the final 12 regular-season games with a sprained ligament in his left foot but returned for the team's championship run.

Two years before, Curry nearly missed the entire 2019-20 season with a broken second metacarpal bone. The Warriors went a league-worst 15-50.

This Warriors team is far better equipped to handle missing Curry, but it will still be tough to go without him.

Sans Curry, the onus will be on Jordan Poole to run the point alongside backcourt mate Klay Thompson. In 2021-22, Poole notably averaged 25.9 points starting the final 15 regular-season games, 12 of which were without Curry. Donte DiVincenzo should also see more playing time.

Expect Draymond Green to do more facilitating as well.