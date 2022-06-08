Clippers Release Rendering of Giant Scoreboard to Be Included in Inglewood Arena

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers released a rendering of the new scoreboard that will prominently feature at the organization's new Inglewood arena, the Intuit Dome.

The Dome is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season and will be an 18,000-capacity arena, with its dome style a highlight of the project.

"I like the concept of the dome," Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer told Tim Newcomb of Forbes last September. "It feels sort of more unique, more energetic. We are trying to build a basketball mecca here and I wanted to make a certain kind of a statement and that is why we went dome. We are the Intuit Dome."

The new arena was designed to maximize the amount of sound during games, and per Newcomb will include "a socceresque 'The Wall' of 51 uninterrupted rows of seats behind the baseline to host close to 5,000 fans," an effort to get more fans closer to the action.

The scoreboard, meanwhile, was designed to not impede any sightlines, though it will surely be hard to miss.