Report: Suns Dealt with COVID-19 Outbreak Late in NBA Western Conference Semifinals

During the latter stages of their Western Conference Semifinals loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns reportedly dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, six people within the Suns organization tested positive for COVID-19 either late in the second round of the playoffs or the day after the team's 123-90 Game 7 defeat at home.

Suns assistant Bryan Gates tested positive after Game 6, which prevented him from coaching in Game 7, while an unnamed player reportedly tested positive the day after Game 7.

The other four people who tested positive for COVID-19 were reportedly Suns support staffers.

Multiple people within the Suns organization reportedly indicated that they weren't feeling well prior to Game 7, leading to questions regarding whether the Suns followed protocols by having everyone who was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms get tested.

While the Suns have declined public comment, they have privately insisted that they followed protocols, per Amick and Vardon. Additionally, an NBA spokesperson said, "The NBA has seen no evidence to suggest any rules violations by Suns players or staff."

A source close to the Mavericks told The Athletic that they were concerned about COVID-19 during the series after hearing rumblings as early as Game 5 that the Suns were dealing with an outbreak.

With a record of 64-18, the Suns were the NBA's best team during the regular season by a significant margin, and they entered the playoffs as the favorite to win a championship.

Phoenix was widely expected to reach the NBA Finals at the least after making it that far the previous season before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Instead, the team blew series leads of 2-0 and 3-2, allowing the Mavericks to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

It is unclear if COVID-19 played any role in the Suns' Game 7 performance, but they didn't play anything like the team that dominated the NBA during the regular season.

Phoenix allowed Luka Doncic to go off for 35 points in the decisive game and didn't have any of its own players score more than 12 points.

Devin Booker had an especially tough game, scoring just 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

The Suns should be a force again next season since they are in line to have largely the same roster if they re-sign center Deandre Ayton in restricted free agency, but there is no denying that their 2021-22 campaign ended in bitter disappointment.