Derek Carr on Possibility of Raiders Signing Colin Kaepernick: 'We'd Get Along Great'

Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago, and starting quarterback Derek Carr appears to be supportive of the possibility that he'll be added to the roster.

When asked if Kaepernick would be welcomed to the Raiders locker room, Carr told reporters, "We'd get along great."

The Raiders and Kaepernick have been circling each other for months now. In April, team owner Mark Davis said he'd welcome Kaepernick to the team, but he left the decision up to the front office and coaching staff.

"I believe in Colin Kaepernick," Davis said. "He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on May 25 that Kaepernick completed a workout with the Raiders, which was his first official workout with any team since he was banished from the NFL. He had visited with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, but didn't work out for the team.

The 34-year-old hasn't played in the league since 2016, the year he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick has been working towards a potential comeback, and he expressed that he would be open to returning to the league as a backup quarterback.

"I know I have to find my way back in," Kaepernick said on the I Am Athlete podcast. "So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that fine. But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

The Raiders' current backup quarterback is Nick Mullens, and the team also has Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers on the roster. It's no secret that Kaepernick would be an upgrade over any of them, but it remains to be seen if Las Vegas is willing to take a chance on him.