Ranking the 10 Best Positioned MLB Franchises for the Next 5 Years

Current Record: 35-20

Under Contract: RF Mookie Betts, 1B Freddie Freeman, INF/OF Chris Taylor

Controllable Keepers: LHP Justin Bruihl, RHP Tony Gonsolin, RHP Brusdar Graterol, INF/OF Gavin Lux, RHP Evan Phillips, LHP Alex Vesia, RHP Mitch White

Top Prospects: C Diego Cartaya (16), RHP Bobby Miller (37), 2B Michael Busch (43), 3B Miguel Vargas (46), RHP Ryan Pepiot (63), OF Andy Pages (74)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are by far the winningest team in baseball since 2013, and right now they're eyeing what would be their fourth trip to the World Series in the last six years.

This isn't the profile of a team that would also have the best farm system in the league, but the Dodgers check that box, too. With a .965 OPS and 10 homers in the low minors, Cartaya looks like baseball's next great offensive catcher. For their parts, Miller boasts triple-digit heat and Busch and Vargas are both plus hitters with power.

Among the controllable guys already in the Dodgers' midst, the memory of Lux's hype as a prospect shouldn't cloud how useful he's become as a role player. Otherwise, the Dodgers can take comfort in how Gonsolin (1.59 ERA and 2.0 rWAR) is breaking out as a starter while Phillips and Vesia have done fine work out of the bullpen in 2022.

Also worthy of comfort is the knowledge that Betts and Freeman aren't going anywhere. The catch is that both will be in their mid-30s come 2026, but for now neither former MVP is showing any signs of aging out of superstardom. Betts is just shy of the league lead with 3.1 rWAR and Freeman's OPS+ is a sturdy 128.

State of the Payroll

Currently: $260 million

Peak: $271.6 million

It's hardly out of the ordinary for the Dodgers' payroll to be so high, but also not out of the ordinary for relief to be right around the corner. They have a ton of salary coming free after this season, and even more after 2023.

Rest assured, that money won't go unspent. The Dodgers could potentially do long-term extensions with aces Walker Buehler and Julio Urias and still have lots left over for free-agent spending. A shortstop figures to be on their shopping list this winter, and they'll be able to make a run at Juan Soto after 2024.

