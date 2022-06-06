Top Landing Spots for Jazz's Donovan Mitchell If Utah Trades Star Guard

0 of 4

Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz were up 2-0 on the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Clippers won Games 3 and 4 in L.A., but they lost Kawhi Leonard the rest of the way to a knee injury. The Jazz lost the series anyway, and outside a brief reprieve for the first few months of 2021-22, Utah has been in turmoil ever since.

The Jazz went 21-23 from January 7 to the end of the season. After Joe Ingles tore his ACL, they traded the longtime point forward to the Portland Trail Blazers. They had what you'd think was a mathematically impossible series of blown leads at the end of the regular season. They lost in the first round to the Dallas Mavericks (who were missing Luka Doncic for part of the series). And on Sunday, news broke that coach Quin Snyder, who'd been at the helm for eight years, decided to step down.

And all of this while years worth of rumbles about tension between stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell hadn't really died down.

Clearly, something had to give. Maybe that was Snyder, but subsequent reporting suggested his departure didn't settle anything.

"In aftermath of Quin Snyder’s departure as Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as 'unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future,'" according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In recent years, a number of high-profile young stars, including Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving, have forced their way off the teams that drafted them. Is Mitchell next? Even if he doesn't formally request a trade, should Utah think about preempting that move?

Either way, teams around the league must be curious. And the ones below should at least make some offers.