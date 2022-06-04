The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 207

1 of 6

The main card had featured four finishes in five fights, including three in one round.

So you couldn't blame the broadcasters, the fans or anyone else if they were hoping Volkov and Rozenstruik put in some cage time.

Herb Dean, though, was apparently ready to leave the building.

The veteran official put an abrupt end to the scheduled five-round main event when he jumped in to pull Volkov away from a stricken Rozenstruik and award him a TKO at 2:12 of Round 1.

Felder was measured in his response but didn't seem in lockstep with the quick hook.

"I'm out here. He's in there. I don't do his job, and that's his call to make," he said. "The body language [of Rozenstruik] wasn't great, but it was hard to tell for sure if he was done."

The two fighters had exchanged at long range for most of the first two minutes, with the 6'7" Volkov mixing in kicks to the legs and midsection.

He then stepped forward and landed a clean right hand that drove Rozenstruik backward and left him weak-kneed, followed with a flurry that sent the Suriname native's mouthpiece flying and continued with the volley as his opponent covered up, turned his body and attempted to escape along the fence to his left.

Dean stepped in to call a halt as Rozenstruik got to his feet, glared and shook his head, and the way Volkov approached his opponent and hugged him at least gave the impression that he understood his frustration.

"I'm very happy to get a win, and now I'm ready for my next fight and my next challenge," Volkov said. "I know that he didn’t have good defense, so I saw him go to the cage and went forward. I expected a good fight, and I'm ready for any challenges. I'm here and ready for a fight."