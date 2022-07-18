Justin Crawford, Son of Former MLB All-Star Carl, Drafted No. 17 by Phillies

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Justin Crawford with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft on Sunday.

Crawford is a 6'3", 175-pound outfielder who attends Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. He bats left-handed and throws right-handed.

The LSU commit is the son of former outfielder Carl Crawford, a four-time All-Star who played 15 big league seasons and led the American League in steals on four occasions.

Crawford is also one of numerous sons of former big leaguers who will get drafted. Others include Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones) and Jackson Holliday (son of Matt Holliday).

MLB.com ranks the younger Crawford 13th on this year's list of available draft prospects.

A portion of MLB.com's scouting report is below.

"Anyone who remembers watching his dad play should not be surprised that Crawford is one of the better athletes in this class. He regularly records easily plus run times and that near-elite speed will allow him to be a threat on the bases and cover a ton of ground in the outfield. At the plate, the left-handed hitter has very good bat-to-ball skills, showing the ability to make adjustments. He's more of a slap hitter now, content to let his legs do the work, but there's some whip in his swing and he can sit back and drive the ball the other way, with added strength to help him in the power department in the future."

MLB.com also notably gave Crawford an astounding 70 grade out of 80 for running.

Per MaxPreps, Crawford hit .503 (.562 OBP) with 77 hits, 52 RBI and 60 runs for his senior season at Bishop Gorman.

He has tremendous potential at the next level, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him lighting up the big leagues after some work in the minors.