Barcelona's Gerard Pique, Shakira Announce Separation After 11-Year Relationship

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and music superstar Shakira announced Saturday the end of their 11-year relationship.

The former couple, who met in 2010 and began dating a year later, have two children together, sons Milan and Sasha.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement to E! News. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

They met when Pique appeared in a music video for Shakira's track "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which was used as the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The superstar center back, who played a key role in the Spain national team's golden era, helped La Roja capture the 2010 World Cup title.

Also Saturday, Shakira addressed rumors about her health after she was recently seen in an ambulance, saying she was accompanying her father after he'd suffered injuries in a fall:

Pique, a Barcelona native, emerged as a promising prospect at Barca's famed La Masia youth academy before starting his professional career at Manchester United in 2004.

He returned to the Blaugrana in 2008 and has spent the past 14 years at the Camp Nou while establishing himself as one of the best defenders of the generation.

Now 35, he faced speculation about retirement early in the 2021-22 season but told Barca TV+ in March (via Abdi Rashid of the Daily Mail) he plans to continue playing.

"For me, it has been a dream this journey, and I hope to keep it going as long as I can—keep playing and keep helping the club," Pique said. "I hope this journey does not end yet; I want it to go on a bit more. I am very proud."

Pique retired from international football in 2018, but there have been rumors he could return to the Spain squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November.