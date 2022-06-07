Debating What Is the Best CM Punk Match of the Last Decade

0 of 5

A decade ago, CM Punk was the hottest star in professional wrestling and one of the faces of WWE. Two years later, he walked away from it all, disheartened with the company and the industry he had devoted his life to and in search of something to help rekindle his passion.

For seven years, he dabbled in acting, devoted his energy to mixed martial arts and wrote a few cool comics, all while wrestling fans longed for the return of The Straight Edge Superstar.

The introduction of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 piqued Punk's interest, and he struck a deal with the promotion to return to the business two years later.

Motivated by a roster of young stars and veteran performers he trusted, and an owner whose vision he believed in, Punk returned to the ring and built on his already incredible in-ring reputation with more emotionally fueled, unabashedly physical and sometimes violent battles.

In celebration of one of the most improbable returns in recent memory, and Punk's recent AEW world title victory, relive these five matches that have defined his last decade of in-ring action and find out which one ranks as his best in that span.