Buying or Selling Hottest Takes From Celtics vs. Warriors 2022 NBA Finals Game 1

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Prior to the NBA Finals, a whopping 22 NBA playoff games had been decided by at least 20 points (Boston and Golden State had four and three, respectively). That's over a quarter of the total games played this postseason.

In the conference finals alone, over half of the games were decided by double figures.

In Game 1 between the Celtics and Warriors, though, it became clear we have a great matchup on our hands.

Despite Curry going ballistic in the first quarter, you could see and trust the philosophical approach of the Celtics. With the defensive versatility of their top seven players (the starters, Derrick White and Grant Williams), they'll be able to switch all over the floor. And that almost entirely neutralizes Golden State's off-ball movement and screening.

But there are certainly some potential adjustments to be made. First and foremost, the Warriors might have to run a little high pick-and-roll with Curry and Draymond Green. Al Horford and Robert Williams III are better equipped than most bigs to handle that switch, but that would at least keep them out of the paint and hopefully create some better driving (or drive-and-kick) lanes.

The Warriors might also have to play Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga in an effort to counter some of the Celtics' athleticism (which looked overwhelming at times on Thursday).

Golden State will figure something out. Boston isn't likely to shoot 21-of-41 from three again. Despite the 40-16 fourth quarter in Game 1, these squads still feel evenly matched.

What makes this series so fun is contrasting styles (styles make fights, after all) and the fact that team basketball is the priority for both sides.

Agreed, Zach Lowe. After a lead-up that included way too many snoozers, it was fun to see a back-and-forth battle between two world-class heavyweights.

The Celtics took the first round of the fight. They might have even scored a knockdown, but this is far from over.

Verdict: Buy