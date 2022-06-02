Warriors Receiving Majority Of Bets to Win 2022 NBA Finals, Game 1 over Celtics

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Most bettors are predicting the Golden State Warriors to win the 2022 NBA title over the Boston Celtics, starting with a Game 1 victory.

According to David Purdum of ESPN, 87 percent of the money wagered at PointsBet has been on the Warriors to win the best-of-seven series. For Game 1, 80 percent of the spread bets at FanDuel were for Golden State as of Wednesday.

FanDuel lists the Warriors as a four-point favorite for Thursday's Game 1 at home in the Chase Center. The team is -160 ($160 bet to win $100) to win the whole series on FanDuel, while the Celtics are +135 ($100 bet to win $135) underdogs.

The Warriors do have home-court advantage in the series, which could be important if it lasts all seven games. The Celtics won a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals over the Miami Heat, but it could be difficult to pull off twice.

Golden State is also more rested, needing just five games to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference and 16 games overall in the playoffs. Boston has played 18 games, including 14 in the last two rounds alone.

Adding in the Warriors' experience at this level with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green preparing for their sixth NBA Finals together, there are plenty of reasons to be confident in the favorites.

On the other hand, the analytics give the Celtics a good chance of pulling the upset:

With Jayson Tatum emerging as a superstar during the playoff run and the team's impressive defense, Boston should not be counted out. In fact, multiple people placed large bets on the Celtics as the underdogs.

"I really respect the two [bettors] that played the sharp stuff with us on the Game 1 money line and the series," Jeff Sherman, the SuperBook's vice president of risk, told Purdum.

It could cause some to second-guess their wagers heading into Thursday's game.

