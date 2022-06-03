X

    Nazem Kadri's Electric Game 2 Draws Rave Reviews as Avalanche Down Oilers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 3, 2022

    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    The Colorado Avalanche have taken a 2-0 Western Conference Finals series lead over the Edmonton Oilers after Nadem Kadri powered the Avs to a 4-0 home win on Thursday.

    A scoreless second-period tie turned into a 3-0 Avalanche lead in 2:04 thanks largely to Kadri, who had three primary assists and now has six goals and eight helpers in 12 playoff games.

    Kadri initially received credit for the first goal, but that one eventually went to Artturi Lehkonen, who deflected it in.

    Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche

    Okay okay okay we’re catching up with ONE GOAL. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/CTdgZKTsoT">pic.twitter.com/CTdgZKTsoT</a>

    Josh Manson and Mikko Rantanen scored the second and third goals, respectively.

    Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche

    TWO GOAL<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jqw2BVLtjn">pic.twitter.com/Jqw2BVLtjn</a>

    Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche

    Burgundy and Blue Goal!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/30hkFGQTde">pic.twitter.com/30hkFGQTde</a>

    Kadri did excellent work on the third by feeding Rantanen on a two-on-one for the insurance goal, which occurred six minutes into the second period.

    That was more than enough for the Avalanche, who shut down the Oilers thanks in part to goaltender Pavel Francouz's 24 saves. Nathan MacKinnon also added a late power-play goal for the 4-0 win.

    Kadri was this game's superstar, though, and Twitter gave him due credit for his performance.

    Brandon Krisztal @BKDenverSports

    It feels like Kadri is angling for 1st Star of the night…he’s got my vote so far!<a href="https://twitter.com/KOAColorado?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KOAColorado</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a>

    StatsCentre @StatsCentre

    Fastest 3 assists by a player in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Playoff game:<br>1:13- BOS's Ray Bourque (May 6, 1988 vs NJD)<br>1:55- VAN's Henrik Sedin (May 22, 2011 vs SJS)<br>2:00- STL's Chris Pronger (April 27, 1998 vs LAK)<br>2:04- <a href="https://twitter.com/Avalanche?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Avalanche</a> forward Nazem Kadri (Tonight in the 2nd period against EDM) <a href="https://t.co/ODLCIgGG2h">pic.twitter.com/ODLCIgGG2h</a>

    NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL

    Talk about an <a href="https://twitter.com/Avalanche?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Avalanche</a> of goals. 🏔️<a href="https://twitter.com/43_Kadri?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@43_Kadri</a> had three assists in the middle frame to match the franchise record for most in a playoff period (also Risto Siltanen in Game 5 of 1987 DSF &amp; Joe Sakic in Game 2 of 1996 SCF). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/eKwm5QTTFV">https://t.co/eKwm5QTTFV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/bH7Na0zvEn">pic.twitter.com/bH7Na0zvEn</a>

    Peter Baugh @Peter_Baugh

    Nazem Kadri is scoring at 19,680-point pace the last 15 seconds.

    Nasher @TheNasher61

    KADRI IS UNREAL. MIKE SMITH IS NOT.

    Matt Schubert @MattDSchubert

    Nazem Kadri gets a street named after him at the end of this playoff run, right?

    Chris Johnston @reporterchris

    Of all the players shown the door by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/leafs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#leafs</a> in recent years, Nazem Kadri truly is the one who got away.

    Luca Celebre @LucaCelebre21

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/43_Kadri?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@43_Kadri</a> appreciation tweet because he’s absoltuely incredible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a>

    Arielle Orsuto @ArielleOrsuto

    A three point night already for Nazem Kadri. He's been alright this postseason.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goavsgo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goavsgo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/standwithnaz?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#standwithnaz</a>

    Conor McCormick-Cavanagh @ConorMichael28

    Has anyone checked the oil well map in Alberta recently? Because I’m pretty sure Nazem Kadri owns Edmonton.

    Kadri, who scored a goal during the Avalanche's 8-6 Game 1 win, will now look to help lead Colorado to a Game 3 win when the Avs visit Edmonton on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

