Nazem Kadri's Electric Game 2 Draws Rave Reviews as Avalanche Down Oilers

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche have taken a 2-0 Western Conference Finals series lead over the Edmonton Oilers after Nadem Kadri powered the Avs to a 4-0 home win on Thursday.

A scoreless second-period tie turned into a 3-0 Avalanche lead in 2:04 thanks largely to Kadri, who had three primary assists and now has six goals and eight helpers in 12 playoff games.

Kadri initially received credit for the first goal, but that one eventually went to Artturi Lehkonen, who deflected it in.

Josh Manson and Mikko Rantanen scored the second and third goals, respectively.

Kadri did excellent work on the third by feeding Rantanen on a two-on-one for the insurance goal, which occurred six minutes into the second period.

That was more than enough for the Avalanche, who shut down the Oilers thanks in part to goaltender Pavel Francouz's 24 saves. Nathan MacKinnon also added a late power-play goal for the 4-0 win.

Kadri was this game's superstar, though, and Twitter gave him due credit for his performance.

Kadri, who scored a goal during the Avalanche's 8-6 Game 1 win, will now look to help lead Colorado to a Game 3 win when the Avs visit Edmonton on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.