French Open 2022 Results: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek Advance to Women's Singles Final

AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

Coco Gauff will attempt to win her first Grand Slam title Saturday when she takes on No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open women's championship match.

Gauff, an 18-year-old Atlanta native, scored a straight-sets win over Martina Trevisan in Thursday's semifinals at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. She's reached the final without dropping a set.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, also cruised through the tournament's penultimate round with a lopsided victory over Daria Kasatkina.

Women's Semifinal Results

(1) Iga Swiatek d. (20) Daria Kasatkina; 6-2, 6-1

(18) Coco Gauff d. Martina Trevisan; 6-3, 6-1

Day 12 Recap

Swiatek has been downright dominant since dropping the opening set against Qinwen Zheng in the fourth round. She hasn't lost more than three games in any of her past six sets, including the rout of Kasatkina on Thursday that lasted just 64 minutes.

It was a complete performance from the 21-year-old Polish sensation, who won 73 percent of the points on her serve, 63 percent on the return and secured five breaks of serve. She recorded 22 winners and just 13 unforced errors.

Swiatek heads to the final riding a 34-match winning streak dating back to winning the title at the Qatar Total Open in late February.

"I try to treat every match the same way," she told reporters. "If I realize it is one of the biggest matches of the season, it stresses me out, so I try to just focus on a task and I listen to music."

Gauff didn't show a shred of nerves despite appearing in her first major semifinal. She took control of the first set with four service breaks and avoided even a hint of drama in the second set, losing only three points on serve to easily close out the match.

It wasn't her most efficient outing with 14 winners and 20 unforced errors, but her power put consistent pressure on Trevisan, who finished with 54 errors (36 unforced and 18 forced).

While she's set to appear in a Grand Slam final for the first time, she does have championship experience in the French Open, winning the tournament's junior girls title in 2018. Swiatek lost in the semifinals of that event.

Gauff said in her on-court interview after Thursday's win she isn't going to put too much pressure on herself over the next few days:

It'll mark the third career WTA Tour meeting between Swiatek and Gauff. Swiatek won each of the first two matchups (2021 Rome and 2022 Miami) in straight sets.

Before they face off Saturday, the men's semifinals take center stage at Roland Garros on Friday as Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud battles Marin Cilic.