Filip Chytil's Playoff Dominance Praised as Rangers Beat Lightning in Game 1

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Rangers survived the Carolina Hurricanes to reach the Eastern Conference Final, and then they prevented the Tampa Bay Lightning from striking in Game 1 of the series at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, posting a 6-2 win.

It was a dominant performance from the Rangers, who never trailed thanks to goals from Chris Kreider, Frank Vatrano, Filip Chytil, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad. In addition, New York received solid goaltending from Igor Shesterkin, who stopped 37 of 39 shots.

That said, Chytil drew the most attention after scoring the go-ahead goal in the second period to put the Blueshirts up 3-2 before adding another insurance tally entering the third period.

Chytil scored just eight goals in 67 regular-season games and now has seven goals in 15 Stanley Cup playoff matchups. His presence alongside Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko has been huge for the Rangers.

While the Rangers dominated Game 1, it's hard to imagine the Lightning having a similarly depressing performance in Game 2. That said, Chytil will need to keep up the good work if the Blueshirts want to win this series.

Game 2 between the Rangers and Lightning is set for Friday night at Madison Square Garden.