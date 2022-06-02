X

    Filip Chytil's Playoff Dominance Praised as Rangers Beat Lightning in Game 1

    Erin WalshJune 2, 2022

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The New York Rangers survived the Carolina Hurricanes to reach the Eastern Conference Final, and then they prevented the Tampa Bay Lightning from striking in Game 1 of the series at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, posting a 6-2 win.

    It was a dominant performance from the Rangers, who never trailed thanks to goals from Chris Kreider, Frank Vatrano, Filip Chytil, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad. In addition, New York received solid goaltending from Igor Shesterkin, who stopped 37 of 39 shots.

    That said, Chytil drew the most attention after scoring the go-ahead goal in the second period to put the Blueshirts up 3-2 before adding another insurance tally entering the third period.

    Chris @CBengelCBS

    It's Filip Chytil's world and we're all just living in it. Chytil has two goals in the second period and five goals in his last three games.

    NYR Stats & Info @NYRStatsInfo

    Only four skaters in Rangers history have recorded more postseason goals before age 23 than Filip Chytil (7): Alex Kovalev (13), Ron Duguay (11), Don Maloney (8) and Don Murdoch (8).

    Seth Donovan @HoodieVolpe

    Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere since the postseason started <a href="https://t.co/vlVoc41pvc">pic.twitter.com/vlVoc41pvc</a>

    Jesse Pollock @jpolly22

    What a damn shift. Filip Chytil is a stud!!!!

    Lori Rubinson @LRubinson

    A star is born - Filip Chytil on the Kid Line <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a> <a href="https://t.co/bbhhK1uqKW">https://t.co/bbhhK1uqKW</a>

    Chris @CBengelCBS

    The Rangers' kid line of Filip Chytil, Kappo Kakko, and Alexis Lafreniere has been outstanding tonight. They've been so much fun to watch.

    Amanda Nicoletta💚 @amanda_zarb

    Filip Chytil is quickly becoming one of my favorite players! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nyr?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nyr</a>

    Steve Brudzynski @_BigSteve89

    Filip Chytil is a guy people wanted gone and now look at him. Thriving in the postseason

    titanz @titanzzz_

    FIlip Chytil, New York Legend

    Niko Levin @NikoLevin1

    There has been plenty of skepticism on Filip Chytil’s shoulders ever since his name was called in the first round 5 years ago. <br><br>His performance during these playoffs has put the skeptics to shame. Developing into a masterfully fine player with a knack for the back of the net.

    Scott Johnson @NYFSNoleinGA24

    Filip Chytil is on 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a> <a href="https://t.co/ti50QlVORq">https://t.co/ti50QlVORq</a>

    Rich Coyle @richfivenine

    Filip Chytil has championship DNA. This man wants to win.

    Melissa Parnagian @MParnagian

    I cannot say enough good things about Filip Chytil.

    Chris Longshot @ChrisLongshot

    Filip Chytil <a href="https://t.co/cO3XHvMun3">pic.twitter.com/cO3XHvMun3</a>

    steve. @lifeasotis

    Filip Chytil is a superstar.

    Chytil scored just eight goals in 67 regular-season games and now has seven goals in 15 Stanley Cup playoff matchups. His presence alongside Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko has been huge for the Rangers.

    While the Rangers dominated Game 1, it's hard to imagine the Lightning having a similarly depressing performance in Game 2. That said, Chytil will need to keep up the good work if the Blueshirts want to win this series.

    Game 2 between the Rangers and Lightning is set for Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.