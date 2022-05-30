X

    Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies at Age 25 in Car Crash; Former 1st-Round Draft Pick

    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died on Monday morning in a car crash, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed to Drew Davison and Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

    He was 25. 

    "We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," Overstreet said.

    A number of Gladney's former TCU and NFL teammates reacted to the news of his death, including Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor and Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson:

    Reag @jalenreagor

    Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!<br><br>R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.

    Reag @jalenreagor

    I was just getting my mind back right… jeff you hurt me bad with this one.

    Reag @jalenreagor

    My best friend man.. my best friend.

    JJETS✈️ @JJettas2

    Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾

    Keenan Reed @CoachReed_

    Say it ain’t so… man this one cut deep ! I’m in total disbelief ! My brudda/Teammate, I was blessed to be able to laugh and play w you ! This that pain, smh RIP Jeffe 💔💔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveYourLovedOnes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveYourLovedOnes</a> <a href="https://t.co/KueooOC56c">pic.twitter.com/KueooOC56c</a>

    Lj collier @ljcollier91

    Man aint no way man RIP jefe man i watched him come from the scout team to a team captain to a first round pick jeff was a good friend and great teammate imma miss you family RIP jeff

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Horrifying news to hear this morning. <br><br>Just tragic.<br><br>Rest In Peace Jeff. <br><br>🙏🏼

    "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing," the Cardinals wrote in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

    The Vikings also released a statement:

    Minnesota Vikings @Vikings

    We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. <a href="https://t.co/5bdVCXT6Gv">pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv</a>

    Gladney was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2020, appearing in all 16 games his rookie season (15 starts) while registering 81 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. 

    In 2021, he was charged with felony domestic violence and the Vikings released him in August. He sat out the entire 2021 campaign. 

    In March, a jury found Gladney not guilty of the charge and the Cardinals signed him shortly thereafter to a two-year deal. 

