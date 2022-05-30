Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies at Age 25 in Car Crash; Former 1st-Round Draft Pick

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died on Monday morning in a car crash, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed to Drew Davison and Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He was 25.

"We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," Overstreet said.

A number of Gladney's former TCU and NFL teammates reacted to the news of his death, including Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor and Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson:

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing," the Cardinals wrote in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

The Vikings also released a statement:

Gladney was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2020, appearing in all 16 games his rookie season (15 starts) while registering 81 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

In 2021, he was charged with felony domestic violence and the Vikings released him in August. He sat out the entire 2021 campaign.

In March, a jury found Gladney not guilty of the charge and the Cardinals signed him shortly thereafter to a two-year deal.