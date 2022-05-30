Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies at Age 25 in Car Crash; Former 1st-Round Draft Pick

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies at Age 25 in Car Crash; Former 1st-Round Draft PickMay 30, 2022
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died on Monday morning in a car crash, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed to Drew Davison and Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
He was 25.
"We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," Overstreet said.
A number of Gladney's former TCU and NFL teammates reacted to the news of his death, including Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor and Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson:
Keenan Reed @CoachReed_
Say it ain’t so… man this one cut deep ! I’m in total disbelief ! My brudda/Teammate, I was blessed to be able to laugh and play w you ! This that pain, smh RIP Jeffe 💔💔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveYourLovedOnes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveYourLovedOnes</a> <a href="https://t.co/KueooOC56c">pic.twitter.com/KueooOC56c</a>
"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing," the Cardinals wrote in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."
The Vikings also released a statement:
Minnesota Vikings @Vikings
We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. <a href="https://t.co/5bdVCXT6Gv">pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv</a>
Gladney was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2020, appearing in all 16 games his rookie season (15 starts) while registering 81 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.
In 2021, he was charged with felony domestic violence and the Vikings released him in August. He sat out the entire 2021 campaign.
In March, a jury found Gladney not guilty of the charge and the Cardinals signed him shortly thereafter to a two-year deal.