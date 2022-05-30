NCAA Lacrosse Championship 2022: Maryland Beats Cornell to Complete Perfect Season

NCAA Lacrosse Championship 2022: Maryland Beats Cornell to Complete Perfect SeasonMay 30, 2022
The No. 1 Maryland Terrapins defeated the No. 7 Cornell Big Red 9-7 in the 2022 NCAA men's lacrosse championship on Monday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, for their first title since 2017 and fourth in school history.
The win pushed Maryland's record to 18-0 and they became the 13th team in NCAA men's lacrosse history to complete a perfect season.
NCAA Lacrosse @NCAALAX
🏆PURE PERFECTION 🏆<br><br>(1) <a href="https://twitter.com/TerpsMLax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TerpsMLax</a> defeats (7) Cornell, 9-7, and completes the first perfect season since 2006! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAMLAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAMLAX</a> <a href="https://t.co/VawOzB0uEK">pic.twitter.com/VawOzB0uEK</a>
USA Lacrosse Magazine @USALacrosseMag
𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐘𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 - 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/TerpsMLax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TerpsMLax</a> completes the 18-0 season with a 9-7 win over <a href="https://twitter.com/CornellLacrosse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CornellLacrosse</a>. <a href="https://t.co/YrrN3Nb1qS">pic.twitter.com/YrrN3Nb1qS</a>
The Terrapins got out to an impressive start despite giving up the first goal of the game on a shot from Cornell's CJ Kirst with 7:28 left in the first period. Maryland bounced back when Eric Malever came around from behind the net to tie the game 1-1 with 5:47 left in the first.
Following Malever's goal, Maryland went on to score four consecutive goals, inflating their lead to 5-1 with 13 minutes remaining in the second period. Anthony DeMaio scored three of those goals before finding Owen Prybylski in transition for the team's fifth tally.
NCAA Lacrosse @NCAALAX
It's Tony Time 😎<br><br>DeMaio scores hat trick to help <a href="https://twitter.com/TerpsMLax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TerpsMLax</a> gain a 4-1 at the end of the first. <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAMLAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAMLAX</a> <a href="https://t.co/d4bGHO8RNz">pic.twitter.com/d4bGHO8RNz</a>
Kirst responded with his second goal of the game with 11:49 remaining in the second period to cut Maryland's lead to 5-2, but the Terrapins added two more goals from DeMaio and Logan Wisnauskas to take a 7-2 lead into halftime.
While Maryland started the second half with two quick goals from Wisnauskas and Jonathan Donville, the Terrapins' momentum faded and they allowed the Big Red to get back into the game when Aiden Blake scored with 4:34 remaining in the third period to make it 9-3.
NCAA Lacrosse @NCAALAX
Wisnauskas on 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/TerpsMLax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TerpsMLax</a> leads 9-2 and all of their goals have been assisted. <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAMLAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAMLAX</a> <a href="https://t.co/zy7pJ09oKp">pic.twitter.com/zy7pJ09oKp</a>
Cornell Video @CornellVideo
Aidan Blake with a quick-stick goal on a nice feed from John Piatelli gets <a href="https://twitter.com/CornellLacrosse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cornelllacrosse</a> on the board in the second half. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YellCornell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YellCornell</a> <a href="https://t.co/FY236nf5s7">pic.twitter.com/FY236nf5s7</a>
Cornell dominated the fourth period, outscoring Maryland 4-0 on goals from Michael Long, Hugh Kelleher, Spencer Wirtheim and John Piatelli, but the Big Red's comeback fell short as they couldn't overcome the big first half from the Terps.
NCAA Lacrosse @NCAALAX
Michael Long nets one in for the Big Red ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/CornellLacrosse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CornellLacrosse</a>'s looking to rally in the fourth 💪<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAMLAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAMLAX</a> x 🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/USALacrosseMag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USALacrosseMag</a> <a href="https://t.co/M5ARZO5rTy">pic.twitter.com/M5ARZO5rTy</a>
NCAA Lacrosse @NCAALAX
Spencer Wirtheim scores the second straight goal for <a href="https://twitter.com/CornellLacrosse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CornellLacrosse</a>👀<br><br>The Big Red are three goals away from tying this game. <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAMLAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAMLAX</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBigRedGameday?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBigRedGameday</a> <a href="https://t.co/PbGNVnMspO">pic.twitter.com/PbGNVnMspO</a>
USA Lacrosse Magazine @USALacrosseMag
HUGH WITH THE HAMMER 🔨 <a href="https://twitter.com/CornellLacrosse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CornellLacrosse</a> with back-to-back goals and trails 9-6 to <a href="https://twitter.com/TerpsMLax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TerpsMLax</a>.<br><br>This is getting, well, interesting. <a href="https://t.co/AvUkmqFKM8">pic.twitter.com/AvUkmqFKM8</a>
Maryland goaltender Logan McNaney essentially won the game for his team as he remained solid through Cornell's fourth-period onslaught. He made 17 saves on 40 shots and made a number of key saves in the final minutes of Monday's game.
It was the perfect end to a perfect season for the Terrapins, who dominated each of their opponents en route to the championship game, defeating Vermont, Virginia and Princeton in the NCAA tournament before holding off Cornell for the title.