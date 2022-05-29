Indy 500 Results 2022: Marcus Ericsson Holds On to Win Ahead of Pato O'Ward

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It all came down to the final two laps.

Jimmie Johnson's crash with just four laps to go forced a red flag, essentially setting up a two-lap sprint to the finish. That left Marcus Ericsson, who had a solid lead before the crash, to defend his advantage in far more hectic circumstances.

But defend it he did, holding off Pato O'Ward's attempts to pass him to win the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

