FCF 2022 Playoff Schedule, Bracket and Predictions

Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

The 2022 Fan Controlled Football playoff field is set, with four teams vying for the championship starting next Saturday.

Bored Ape and Shoulda Been Stars were able to relax coming into the final week of the regular season. They had already locked up postseason berths last week.

The two-week postseason will start with two semifinal games on June 4. The winners from those games will play in the championship on June 11.

Shoulda Been Stars are the defending champions, though the 2021 team went by the name of Wild Aces. They defeated Glacier Boyz in the championship game.

2022 FCF Playoff Schedule

Semifinals: Saturday, June 4

Finals: Saturday, June 11

Semifinal No. 1: Bored Ape vs. 8oki

Semifinal No. 2: Shoulda Been Stars vs. Zappers

Bored Ape led the league with a 5-2 record in the regular season. They have lost their last two games after starting the year with five consecutive wins. Shoulda Been Stars won the OG Division with a 4-3 record.

The final two playoff spots were decided by a showdown. Glacier Boyz forced a showdown against the Zappers winner thanks to a 28-20 victory over Shoulda Been Stars.

Knights of Degen had the easiest path to the postseason, needing a win over 8oki. Things didn't work out as planned, though, thanks to a thrilling last-second comeback by 8oki.

Trailing 30-28 with 17 seconds remaining, Mitch Kidd found Patrick Smith deep down the sideline for the go-ahead touchdown.

Thanks to 8oki's win, they forced a showdown with Knights of Degen with a playoff spot on the line. 8oki took the showdown by preventing the Knights from converting on either of their two attempts.

Despite their 4-3 overall record, 8oki looks like a very dangerous team heading into the playoffs. They handed Bored Ape their first loss of the season last week in a 24-20 game.

As wild as 8oki's victory was, it has nothing on the controversy from the end of the Zappers' 42-38 win over Beasts. Beasts were trying to run out the clock, but Dentarrius Yon lost control of the ball after hitting the ground on a keeper.

Even though a Zappers defender clearly touched Yon as he was on his way to the ground, officials ruled the play a fumble and the defense returned the ball for a touchdown to steal a win.

That left Zappers in a showdown against Glacier Boyz to determine the second playoff team from the OG Division.

Zappers won the showdown 2-1, setting up a matchup with Shoulda Been Stars. The two teams met in the first week of the regular season, with Shoulda Been Stars winning a close 20-12 game.

After squeaking into the postseason, Zappers' potential going forward looks to be very high. They defeated SB Stars 28-24 in their one head-to-head meeting on May 14. They have scored 90 points in three games since being shutout by Beasts on May 7.

SB Stars have lost three of their last four games after a 2-0 start. The defense is allowing 25 points per game during this span.

Based on how all four playoff teams are playing right now, look for Zappers and 8oki to play for the championship. Zappers is operating at peak potential and will finish the season with a title in two weeks.