Britt Baker Beats Ruby Soho to Win AEW Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final

Britt Baker won the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation women's tournament at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday by beating Ruby Soho in the finals.

Soho attempted a victory roll, which Baker countered into a pinfall of her own. She kept Soho's shoulders down on the mat long enough to pick up the victory.

After reaching a merchandising agreement with the estate of late wrestling legend Owen Hart last year, AEW announced that it would be holding both women's and men's tournaments bearing his name.

Qualifiers began at the end of March, and the Owen Hart Cup tourney subsequently ran through April and much of May before culminating at Double or Nothing.

The men's tournament saw Adam Cole and Samoa Joe go the distance, while Soho and Baker, who is Cole's real-life girlfriend, ran the gauntlet in the women's field.

Both Baker and Soho had to win three matches in order to reach the finals, and they seemed to increase in difficulty with each passing round.

Baker defeated Danielle Kamela in the qualifying round before defeating a surprise opponent in Maki Itoh in the quarterfinals and then Toni Storm in the semis thanks to the help of Jamie Hayter.

Soho beat a pair of Japanese stars in the qualifying round and quarters, getting past Yuka Sakazaki and former AEW women's world champion Riho, respectively.

To complete her run to the finals, Soho survived a hard-fought battle with Kris Statlander on Friday's episode of Rampage, locking in her match against Baker at Double or Nothing.

Baker and Soho had some unfinished business, as Soho challenged then-AEW women's champion Baker for the title on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September.

D.M.D. won the match thanks in large part to some interference, and Soho has been trying to work her way back up through the ranks ever since.

Soho was out for revenge Sunday, but Baker beat her once again, further cementing her status as the face of the AEW women's division.

