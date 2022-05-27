Carlos Martinez Suspended 80 Games for PED Violation After Red Sox Release

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez, who most recently played for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, has received an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic provided more information.

The nine-year MLB veteran had spent his entire time in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals before this year.

The San Francisco Giants signed him to a minor league deal in March, but he was released in April after Martinez informed the team that he would opt out by the May 1 deadline, per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

Boston signed Martinez to a minor league contract on May 7, but he was released 10 days later after allowing 10 earned runs over 4.1 innings in two starts.

Martinez was one of the better starting pitchers in the National League from 2015 to 2019. He made two All-Star Games en route to a 54-35 record, 3.22 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 rate.

He was a starter for three-plus seasons before moving to the bullpen in August 2018 after an injured list stint due to a right oblique strain.

A strained rotator cuff forced him onto the IL to start 2019, and he went back to the bullpen when he returned. He emerged as the team's closer and had 24 saves in 2019.

Martinez returned to the rotation for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He did not find his old magic and went 0-5 with a 9.90 ERA. Martinez then went 4-9 with a 6.23 ERA in 2021 before missing the back half of the year with a ligament tear in his right thumb.

St. Louis declined his 2022 option, making him a free agent.