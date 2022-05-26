2022-23 College Football Playoff, Full Bowl Schedule Revealed

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The full college football postseason slate has been announced, headlined by the College Football Playoff and the Jan. 9 championship game:

The CFP semifinals are once again scheduled for New Year's Eve, with this year's matchups taking place at the Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

There will be no New Year's Day games, as the holiday comes on a Sunday, pushing the Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl to Jan. 2.

Among the other notable games, the Orange Bowl will take place on Dec. 30, and the Sugar Bowl will come before the semifinals on Dec. 31. The Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl, played Friday, Dec. 16, will be the first postseason games.



Fans will mostly keep their eyes on the championship race, with the semifinals coming on New Year's Eve for the second straight year. The organization had moved games off the date in recent seasons, leaving it only when it occurs on a Friday or Saturday, as it does this year.

The teams will then move on to Inglewood, California, for the title game Jan. 9. It will take place at SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in February.

Georgia will hope to defend its championship after winning its first national title in 41 years.

Alabama has reached the championship game in six of the last seven seasons, and with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young returning for the Crimson Tide, they should be involved in the title race.