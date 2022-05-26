Colin Kaepernick Rumors: 'Door Is Open' with Raiders After QB 'Impressed' at Workout

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick "impressed" Las Vegas Raiders officials during his workout with the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that "the door is open," seemingly alluding to an increased chance of Kaepernick signing a contract with the Raiders.

This was the 34-year-old's first workout for an NFL team since 2017.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since the conclusion of the 2016 season. That year, he began protesting by kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness of police brutality and racial inequality.

Many thought the NFL and its owners retaliated against Kaepernick for his activism and froze him out. In 2019, he and former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid settled grievances with the NFL after alleging the league and owners had colluded to blackball them.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached Kaepernick in San Francisco, named the veteran signal-caller an honorary captain for the Wolverines' spring game in April. While attending the event, Kaepernick told Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ Detroit he was prepared to work his way back to a starting role if he landed with an NFL team again.

Derek Carr is firmly entrenched as Las Vegas' starter after signing a three-year, $121.5 million extension. The quarterback situation behind Carr is a little less assured for the Raiders.

Nick Mullens went 20-of-30 for 147 yards and one touchdown in his only start with the Cleveland Browns in 2020. Jarrett Stidham threw for 270 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in his two years with the New England Patriots.

At the very least, it might be worth it for the Raiders to bring Kaepernick into training camp to see whether he can outperform Mullens or Stidham.