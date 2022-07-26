Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Put on IL with Achilles Injury; Tim Locastro Recalled

AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendonitis, per the team.

Outfielder Tim Locastro has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take his roster spot.

The 32-year-old Stanton already dealt with injuries this season, going on the 10-day injured list in May with a right calf strain. It was part of an injury-filled month for the Bronx Bombers.

While Stanton was also largely healthy in 2021, playing 139 games, he did miss 13 games last May with a quad strain. He was one of the few Yankees who managed to stay healthy in a historically beat-up season for the club.

However, he only played 23 games in 2020 and just 18 the previous year. He's only played 140 games or more once in his five seasons with the Yankees.

When healthy Stanton has played well, hitting .273 with 35 homers and 97 RBI last season. This year, he's hitting just .228 but has 24 homers, 61 RBI and a .807 OPS.

Keeping him on the field has been a major issue, though, compounded by the fact that the team is paying him $29 million this year as part of a 13-year, $325 million contract that goes through the 2027 season (there is a club option in 2028 for $25 million).

Stanton and the Yankees will be hoping this latest issue isn't a recurring one as they gear up for a postseason run.