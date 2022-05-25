SEC Baseball Tournament 2022: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

Despite some weather delays, the 2022 SEC baseball tournament continued Wednesday with some of the conference's top teams starting their path to a title.

Georgia, South Carolina and Ole Miss were eliminated from contention on Day 1, while Kentucky and Auburn battled for the final spot in the second round on Day 2. The second round also represents the start of double-elimination play, with elite squads such as Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas all looking to make deep runs.

It is enough to set up some high-intensity games between rival teams at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Here is the latest from Day 2.

2022 SEC Baseball Tournament Results - Wednesday



No. 12 Kentucky def. No. 5 Auburn; 3-1 (1st Round)

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Alabama, 5:30 p.m. ET (2nd Round)

No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Florida, TBD (2nd Round)

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt, TBD (2nd Round)

Full schedule available at SECSports.com.

Day 2 Recap

Kentucky 3, Auburn 1

Auburn was looking for a top seed in the NCAA tournament, but the Tigers won't even get past the first round in the SEC bracket after an upset loss to 12th-seeded Kentucky.

With the score tied heading into the ninth inning, the Wildcats took the lead thanks to back-to-back home runs from Oraj Anu and Adam Fogel:

Auburn couldn't even things up despite getting its first two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth.

Pitcher Sean Harney was the big story for Kentucky, shutting out Auburn for seven innings.

He might have been able to keep mowing down opposing batters, but a freak injury knocked him out of the game.

Auburn couldn't get any runs against Harney, but it scored just one inning later against the Kentucky bullpen. Sonny DiChiara hit a bomb to left field to tie the game 1-1.

Kentucky rebounded, scoring two runs in the top of the ninth before holding on in the bottom of the inning.

It sets up a second-round game against LSU scheduled for Thursday.

Auburn will hope to regroup in the NCAA tournament, although the draw could be more difficult after the latest loss.