Mohamed Salah Says He's Staying with Liverpool: 'I Don't Focus About the Contract'

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah reaffirmed his commitment to the club for the 2022-23 season.

The star attacker has one more year left on his contract with Liverpool, raising questions about his long-term future at Anfield.

"I am just focused on the team and don't want to talk about my contract," Salah told reporters Wednesday. "But I am staying next season for sure, that's for sure.

"In my mind, I don't focus about the contract at the moment. I don't want to be selfish. I said two months ago, it's all about the team now."

