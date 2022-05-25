Andrew Copp Praised as Rangers Take Game 4, Even Series with Hurricanes 2-2

Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Andrew Copp had himself a night at Madison Square Garden as the New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 to tie their second-round series 2-2 after falling behind 0-2 with two losses at PNC Arena.

Copp, who was acquired by the Rangers at the trade deadline, tallied one goal and two assists in Tuesday's game to help lift his team to victory. After Copp scored with 8:50 remaining in the third period to put New York up 4-1, fans were quick to praise his Game 4 performance.

Copp, 27, spent the first seven-and-a-half seasons with the Winnipeg Jets before joining the Rangers at the trade deadline. His performance this postseason doesn't necessarily come as a surprise.

The Michigan native was a natural fit in New York's lineup since making his debut with the franchise in March. He tallied eight goals and 10 assists in 16 regular-season games with the Rangers and entered Tuesday's game with four goals and three assists in seven playoff games.

If Copp and the rest of New York's depth forwards can continue to produce at a high level, the Rangers have a solid chance at beating the Hurricanes and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 5 between the Rangers and Hurricanes is set for Thursday night at PNC Arena.