    Andrew Copp Praised as Rangers Take Game 4, Even Series with Hurricanes 2-2

    Erin WalshMay 25, 2022

    Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Andrew Copp had himself a night at Madison Square Garden as the New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 to tie their second-round series 2-2 after falling behind 0-2 with two losses at PNC Arena.

    Copp, who was acquired by the Rangers at the trade deadline, tallied one goal and two assists in Tuesday's game to help lift his team to victory. After Copp scored with 8:50 remaining in the third period to put New York up 4-1, fans were quick to praise his Game 4 performance.

    Joe Pantorno @JoePantorno

    Three-point night for Andrew Copp. He didn't have a point in this series entering tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    NYR Stats & Info @NYRStatsInfo

    Andrew Copp collects his first career three-point playoff game (1G-2A). Since joining the Rangers, Copp has accumulated 28 points in 27 games (8G-10A in 16 RS GP <br>&amp; 5G-5A in 11 PS GP).

    MurphysLaw74 @MurphysLaw74

    Gimme Andrew Copp over Claude Giroux at the NHL Trade Deadline any day and twice on Sunday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoCanes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoCanes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TimeToHunt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TimeToHunt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/flahockeynow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@flahockeynow</a>

    Matt Kalman @MattKalman

    Andrew Copp &gt; $5 million left over in cap space

    Jesse Pollock @jpolly22

    Brandon Hagel went for two firsts. Andrew Copp should have gone for three 🤷‍♂️

    x - jaczizzle @MlKAZlBANEJAD

    WHAT A GAME FOR COPP

    x - Gia 🏳️‍⚧️ @femezoid

    Copp is having himself a NIGHT

    Leen @natalinabreaNYR

    ANDREW COPP THANK YOU SIR

    Anthony Pensato @apenzz11

    LETS GO!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a> What a game from Copp!!!

    Giancarlo Stantonio @RennieLuke

    Copp and Vatrano are the greatest deadline additions of all time.

    MGalante @MGalanteRealty

    Someone call the Copp? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARvsNYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARvsNYR</a>

    Ben Holden @benholdenpxp

    What a pickup Copp has been for the Rangers, huge goal to likely seal it. <br>Question is now .. can they win in Raleigh where no one has so far this postseason <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARvsNYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARvsNYR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HockeyTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HockeyTwitter</a>

    Vin @Vinlecrann

    if you told me in January that Andrew Copp would be the most impactful trade deadline acquisition…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    Copp, 27, spent the first seven-and-a-half seasons with the Winnipeg Jets before joining the Rangers at the trade deadline. His performance this postseason doesn't necessarily come as a surprise.

    The Michigan native was a natural fit in New York's lineup since making his debut with the franchise in March. He tallied eight goals and 10 assists in 16 regular-season games with the Rangers and entered Tuesday's game with four goals and three assists in seven playoff games.

    If Copp and the rest of New York's depth forwards can continue to produce at a high level, the Rangers have a solid chance at beating the Hurricanes and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

    Game 5 between the Rangers and Hurricanes is set for Thursday night at PNC Arena.

