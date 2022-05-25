Joel Embiid Makes 2nd Team All-NBA With More 1st Team Voting Points Than Jayson Tatum

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The 2021-22 All-NBA teams were revealed Tuesday night, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was once again on the second team.

The MVP finalist was left off the first team while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum made the cut.

Embiid had more first-team votes than Tatum, having earned 12 first-team votes at center and 45 at forward. However, Tatum made the first team over Embiid because he had more votes than the big man as a forward.

There was a general consensus that Jokic was going to make the first team as a center, so a collection of voters attempted to get Embiid on the first team as a forward.

Embiid instead made the second team alongside Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan.

Embiid had a tremendous year for the 76ers, averaging a career-high 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game, in addition to 11.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep.

Despite never making the first team, the 28-year-old now has four All-NBA Second Team selections to his name. Not making the first team is the least of his concerns, though, as he and the Sixers need to focus on making a deep playoff run in 2022-23.