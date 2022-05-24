Ukrainian Boxing Champion Oleg Prudky Killed at Age 30 in Conflict with Russia

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File

Oleg Prudky, a two-time Ukrainian amateur boxing champion, died while serving in the country's military amid Russia's invasion. He was 30.

The Ukrainian Boxing Federation announced the news Monday on its Instagram page (via TMZ Sports).

"It is with sorrow that we inform you that the master of sports of international boxing class, the champion of Ukraine Oleg Prudky, was killed in the fights with Russian occupiers," the statement read. "Boxing Federation of Ukraine expresses condolences to the boxer's family. Eternal memory to you Olezh."

Prudky was working as a member of the Cherkasy Police special forces when he was killed during a Russian attack Sunday. The department confirmed the death of four officers, including Prudky, Tuesday, per Michael Benson of TalkSport.

"There are no words to convey the pain, the despair over the irreparable loss," the statement said. "We bow our heads and bow low to their parents. In our memory, they will remain honest and principled people, good friends and reliable colleagues. We express our deepest condolences to their relatives and friends. We remember, we miss you. Bright memory."

Prudky leaves behind his wife, Mariana, and two daughters, per TMZ.

Along with winning the national titles, he also represented Ukraine in multiple amateur competitions, including the European Championships and the World Series of Boxing.

He finished his amateur career in 2015 with a 17-14 record, highlighted by a 12-fight winning streak that spanned from September 2013 through January 2015.