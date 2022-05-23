Andrew Wiggins Praised for Dunk on Luka Doncic, 'MVP' Play as Warriors Beat Mavericks

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry is an all-time great, Luka Doncic is on the short list of the best current players in the league, and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson could be on their way to Hall of Fame careers.

But it was Andrew Wiggins who stole the show in Sunday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors forward finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds (six offensive), three assists and one jaw-dropping dunk over Doncic while helping lead his team to a 109-100 victory and commanding 3-0 series lead.

While the dunk that was initially called an offensive foul and then ruled legal after review caught the most attention, social media also had its praises for Wiggins' overall game:

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft has thrived in this series while playing strong defense, battling on the glass on both ends and taking advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside Curry, Thompson and even Green.

His play was even more important in Game 3 after Otto Porter Jr. was ruled out with left foot soreness, especially since Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala were already sidelined.

The stars also had their moments as well.

Curry dazzled on his way to a double-double of 31 points and 11 assists while turning around when the ball was still in the air on one three and then shimmying after another.

Doncic did what he could to keep the Mavericks in the game with 40 points and 11 boards, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Curry and Wiggins one-two punch.

Wiggins and the Warriors will now attempt to finish the sweep in Tuesday's Game 4.