    Andrew Wiggins Praised for Dunk on Luka Doncic, 'MVP' Play as Warriors Beat Mavericks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2022

    Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

    Stephen Curry is an all-time great, Luka Doncic is on the short list of the best current players in the league, and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson could be on their way to Hall of Fame careers.

    But it was Andrew Wiggins who stole the show in Sunday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

    The Golden State Warriors forward finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds (six offensive), three assists and one jaw-dropping dunk over Doncic while helping lead his team to a 109-100 victory and commanding 3-0 series lead.

    While the dunk that was initially called an offensive foul and then ruled legal after review caught the most attention, social media also had its praises for Wiggins' overall game:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ANDREW WIGGINS POSTER ON LUKA 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/EMwNh6mnEY">pic.twitter.com/EMwNh6mnEY</a>

    Dave DuFour @DaveDuFourNBA

    Andrew Wiggins has definitely been the MVP of this series.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    That’s the same thing Blake Griffin did to me!!! That’s a BUCKET and a NFT. Carry the hell on…

    Jeremy Lin @JLin7

    People will talk about the Splash Brothers. People will talk about Jordan Poole's emergence. People should also talk about Andrew Wiggins. <br><br>A completely overqualified 4th option who quietly changes games and gives GSW a whole other dimension <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSWvsMAVS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSWvsMAVS</a>

    David Gardner @byDavidGardner

    This is the Andrew Wiggins we were promised in 2013

    James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

    Dunk aside, I think Wiggins proved this entire season and postseason that we should talk about him with more than just jokes.

    Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

    Look, you're right, you're right. It's Steph. But the fact that Andrew Wiggins has been this consistent on both ends has been huge. <a href="https://t.co/sGN560fiI9">https://t.co/sGN560fiI9</a>

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    So impressed by Andrew Wiggins in these playoffs. Bought into his role and became a perfect compliment to Steph/Klay/Poole. Cut his shot attempts and upped his rebounding in the postseason. Playing his ass off on defense. Role players around the league should take notice.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    THE WIGGAINSSANCE

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Air Canada makes direct flights to Dallas, apparently. Andrew Wiggins, jeez.

    Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine

    😳😳😳….. damn wiggs

    🏁 Jamal Crawford @JCrossover

    Offensive foul or not… Dunk of the year!

    Jamal Murray @BeMore27

    Andrew WUTTTT????

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    not sure i’ve ever seen andrew wiggins play with this much force over such a long stretch of time

    The No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft has thrived in this series while playing strong defense, battling on the glass on both ends and taking advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside Curry, Thompson and even Green.

    His play was even more important in Game 3 after Otto Porter Jr. was ruled out with left foot soreness, especially since Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala were already sidelined.

    The stars also had their moments as well.

    Curry dazzled on his way to a double-double of 31 points and 11 assists while turning around when the ball was still in the air on one three and then shimmying after another.

    Doncic did what he could to keep the Mavericks in the game with 40 points and 11 boards, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Curry and Wiggins one-two punch.

    Wiggins and the Warriors will now attempt to finish the sweep in Tuesday's Game 4.

