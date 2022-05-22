'Absolute God' Igor Shesterkin Hailed for Saving Rangers' Season vs. Hurricanes

'Absolute God' Igor Shesterkin Hailed for Saving Rangers' Season vs. HurricanesMay 23, 2022
Igor Shesterkin may have just saved the New York Rangers' season.
The star goalie saved 43 of the 44 shots he faced in Game 3 of the team's Eastern Conference second-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, leading the way in a 3-1 win Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
NHL @NHL
IGOR, IGOR, IGOR! 🗣<br><br>Igor Shesterkin's 43-save performance powers the <a href="https://twitter.com/NYRangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYRangers</a> to victory and helps cut the series lead to 2-1! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/07vOSfix6X">pic.twitter.com/07vOSfix6X</a>
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
A 43-save performance from Igor Shesterkin backstopped the <a href="https://twitter.com/NYRangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYRangers</a> back into their Second Round series with a Game 3 win. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/RGvMD5hW47">https://t.co/RGvMD5hW47</a> <a href="https://t.co/PmRxd8oSf8">pic.twitter.com/PmRxd8oSf8</a>
Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte all scored for the Rangers.
Carolina still leads the series 2-1, but were it not for Shesterkin's heroics, the Canes may have been heading for a sweep. Unsurprisingly, hockey fans were singing his praises after those heroics:
Jon Chik @JChik17
Gutsy win for the Rangers. Much more urgency than Game 2, and a season-saving performance from Igor Shesterkin. Series on! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HockeyTwitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HockeyTwitter</a>
Even the lone goal he allowed—a weak backhand flick from Nino Niederreiter that somehow slipped through his left arm—was more of a reminder that he is, in fact, occasionally fallible rather than a game-changing blemish:
NHL @NHL
Nino Niederreiter (<a href="https://twitter.com/thelnino22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thelnino22</a>) gets the <a href="https://twitter.com/Canes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canes</a> on the board! 🌪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/adsCWunw7l">https://t.co/adsCWunw7l</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/pby2Fozwrp">https://t.co/pby2Fozwrp</a> <a href="https://t.co/iGwocxq4Ac">pic.twitter.com/iGwocxq4Ac</a>
Shesterkin has been downright brilliant against the Canes, giving up just four goals in three games. The fact that the Rangers still find themselves trailing 2-1 in the series is a bit hard to imagine, though they'll have a chance to even things up in New York on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN).
The Hurricanes will be praying they can finally solve their Shesterkin woes.