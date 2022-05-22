'Absolute God' Igor Shesterkin Hailed for Saving Rangers' Season vs. Hurricanes

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Igor Shesterkin may have just saved the New York Rangers' season.

The star goalie saved 43 of the 44 shots he faced in Game 3 of the team's Eastern Conference second-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, leading the way in a 3-1 win Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte all scored for the Rangers.

Carolina still leads the series 2-1, but were it not for Shesterkin's heroics, the Canes may have been heading for a sweep. Unsurprisingly, hockey fans were singing his praises after those heroics:

Even the lone goal he allowed—a weak backhand flick from Nino Niederreiter that somehow slipped through his left arm—was more of a reminder that he is, in fact, occasionally fallible rather than a game-changing blemish:

Shesterkin has been downright brilliant against the Canes, giving up just four goals in three games. The fact that the Rangers still find themselves trailing 2-1 in the series is a bit hard to imagine, though they'll have a chance to even things up in New York on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The Hurricanes will be praying they can finally solve their Shesterkin woes.