The Hardys Defeat Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

In their first meeting under the All Elite Wrestling umbrella, The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing on Sunday night.

Matt Hardy spiked Nick Jackson with a Twist of Fate, which put Jackson into position for Jeff Hardy to deliver the Swanton Bomb.

Jeff had already incapacitated Matt Jackson with a Swanton onto the ring steps on the outside.

Fans had been eagerly anticipating Sunday's bout as soon as Jeff made his AEW debut in March by saving his brother, Matt, from an attack at the hands of his former AHFO stablemates.

Jeff was part of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, but Adam Cole eliminated him on the May 18 episode of Dynamite, and things broke down afterward with The Undisputed Elite getting into a brawl with The Hardys, Darby Allin and Sting.

On the ensuing episode of Rampage, Matt and Nick Jackson challenged The Hardys to a match at Double or Nothing, and the legendary tag team accepted.

While Sunday's contest was the first between The Hardys and the Bucks in AEW, the teams were no stranger to each other, as they had faced off on multiple occasions in prior years.

After wrestling each other three times at independent shows in 2014, The Hardys and The Young Bucks had a highly entertaining feud in Ring of Honor in 2017.

Jeff and Matt beat the Jacksons for the ROH tag team titles at Manhattan Mayhem VI, retained them at ROH Winner Takes All in a Triple Threat that also included RPG Vice, and then dropped the straps back to the Bucks in a ladder match at Supercard of Honor XI.

That last bout occurred just one day before The Hardys made their long-awaited return to WWE as surprise entrants in a ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 33, which they won.

Now, Jeff and Matt are reunited in AEW, and Sunday marked their first pay-per-view match as a team in the company.

Many consider The Hardys to be the greatest tag team of all time and The Young Bucks to be the best current tandem, but it was experience that won out at Double or Nothing.

