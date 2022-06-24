X

    Hugo Besson Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bucks Roster

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 24, 2022

    Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks got French guard Hugo Besson with the No. 58 and final pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

    Besson most recently played in the National Basketball League during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the New Zealand Breakers.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Hugo Besson

    Position: SG

    Height: 6'5"

    Pro Comparison: Immanuel Quickley

    Scouting Report: Oozing shot-making confidence, Besson can make jumpers and floaters in a variety of ways. He was a productive scorer in the NBL, though at 6'5" without playmaking skills or athletic ability, he'll likely be used in a microwave scoring role.

    Bucks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    MarJon Beauchamp, SF: Rookie scale contract

    Hugo Besson, SG

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: $45.6M (2026)

    Khris Middleton, SF: $35.5M (2024)

    Jrue Holiday, SG: $33.7M (2025)

    Brook Lopez, C: $13M (2023)

    Grayson Allen, SG: $9.4M (2024)

    Pat Connaughton, SG: $5.3M

    Bobby Portis, PF: $4.5M (2023, Player Option)

    George Hill, PG: $4M (2023)

    Thanasis Antetokounmpo, SF: $1.8M (2023)

    Rayjon Tucker, SF: $1.3M (2024)

    Luca Vildoza, PG: $898K (2023)

    Free Agents

    Serge Ibaka, C, UFA

    Wesley Matthews, SG, UFA

    Jordan Nwora, PF: RFA

    Jevon Carter, PG: UFA

    Lindell Wiggington, SG: RFA

    Milwaukee is hoping Besson will be able to develop into a solid rotation player over the long term. It's not likely we see him get much NBA action next season. He will most likely spend much of his season riding the bench or playing for Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

    That said, Besson is a promising young player with a solid amount of high-level pro basketball experience. Don't be surprised if he winds up being a little ahead of the rookie curve.

