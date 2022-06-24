Hugo Besson Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bucks Roster

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks got French guard Hugo Besson with the No. 58 and final pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Besson most recently played in the National Basketball League during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the New Zealand Breakers.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Hugo Besson

Position: SG

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Immanuel Quickley

Scouting Report: Oozing shot-making confidence, Besson can make jumpers and floaters in a variety of ways. He was a productive scorer in the NBL, though at 6'5" without playmaking skills or athletic ability, he'll likely be used in a microwave scoring role.

Bucks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

MarJon Beauchamp, SF: Rookie scale contract

Hugo Besson, SG

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: $45.6M (2026)

Khris Middleton, SF: $35.5M (2024)

Jrue Holiday, SG: $33.7M (2025)

Brook Lopez, C: $13M (2023)

Grayson Allen, SG: $9.4M (2024)

Pat Connaughton, SG: $5.3M

Bobby Portis, PF: $4.5M (2023, Player Option)

George Hill, PG: $4M (2023)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, SF: $1.8M (2023)

Rayjon Tucker, SF: $1.3M (2024)

Luca Vildoza, PG: $898K (2023)

Free Agents

Serge Ibaka, C, UFA

Wesley Matthews, SG, UFA

Jordan Nwora, PF: RFA

Jevon Carter, PG: UFA

Lindell Wiggington, SG: RFA

Milwaukee is hoping Besson will be able to develop into a solid rotation player over the long term. It's not likely we see him get much NBA action next season. He will most likely spend much of his season riding the bench or playing for Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

That said, Besson is a promising young player with a solid amount of high-level pro basketball experience. Don't be surprised if he winds up being a little ahead of the rookie curve.