Tiger Woods Withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship Before Final Round Because of Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship following the third round of the tournament Saturday.

The 15-time major champion acknowledged before withdrawing that he might not compete in the final round Sunday because of pain in his surgically repaired right leg.

"I'm sore. I know that is for a fact," he said. "We'll do some work and see how it goes."

In his first event since a car crash in February 2021, Woods started well at the Masters but looked worse as the tournament unfolded.

At Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the struggles started at the outset. He carded a four-over 74 in the first round, after which he said his leg was giving him trouble.

"I just can't load it," Woods told reporters. "Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, walking hurts, and twisting hurts. It's just golf. I don't play that—if I don't do that—then I'm all right."

A one-under 69 in the second round helped him make the cut before he endured his worst round ever in the PGA Championship. He couldn't reach the green on the 218-yard par-three sixth hole, finding the water with his tee shot en route to a double bogey. At one point, he bogeyed five straight holes as well.

A birdie on No. 15 provided little respite.

When the dust settled, Woods had finished nine over and was in a tie for last at 12 over.

The fact he was so far down the leaderboard might have made the decision easier for the 46-year-old.

This will cast doubt on Woods' status for the U.S. Open, which will tee off June 16 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Though he has filed to enter the event, that's no guarantee.