Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts Day-to-Day After Getting 7 Stitches for Thigh Injury

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is day-to-day after exiting Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs with a left thigh laceration that required seven stitches.

Ian Browne of MLB.com relayed the update on Bogaerts.

Bogaerts suffered the injury in the seventh inning after being spiked on a stolen base attempt from Willson Contreras. His status moving forward is unclear.

Bogaerts suffered from back discomfort earlier this season following a collision with outfielder Alex Verdugo during a 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on May 20. However, he did not miss any time and returned to the lineup one day later.

Any injury that results in the 29-year-old missing time isn't ideal for the Red Sox. He has been one of the team's best hitters this season, slashing .321/.393/.461 with six home runs and 31 RBI in 75 games.

Bogaerts, who has a player option for the 2023 season, is also in a contract year and reportedly intends to decline his player option with the Red Sox in hopes of a more lucrative long-term extension.

The three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger has spent his entire 10-year career in Boston, helping the Red Sox win the World Series in 2013 and 2018.

Should Bogaerts have to miss time, the Red Sox have some options at shortstop. They signed former Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story over the offseason, and while he's mostly played at second base, he is a natural shortstop.

In addition, Christian Arroyo could see additional time at the position. He could also play second base if Story were to shift to short.

The Red Sox are second in the AL East with a 43-35 record, 14 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees.