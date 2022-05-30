Jurassic Express Retain AEW World Tag Team Titles at Double or Nothing 2022

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Jurassic Express defeated the teams of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a three-way tag team match to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing on Sunday.

Sunday marked the second consecutive pay-per-view at which Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were tasked with defending the tag titles against two sets of challengers.

The first instance occurred at Revolution in March when Jurassic Express beat both The Young Bucks and reDRagon to retain.

They faced perhaps an even bigger challenge at Double or Nothing because of the size and strength of some of the competitors involved.

One team was comprised of Team Taz members in Starks and Hobbs, who had established themselves as the No. 2-ranked tag team in AEW behind only FTR.

After beating teams like Lee and Strickland and Dark Order, Starks and Hobbs made it clear that they had the tag team titles in their sights, and they let Jurassic Express know that they were coming for them.

Like Starks and Hobbs, Lee and Strickland racked up several wins as a team to get themselves in the title conversation as well.

The former WWE stars entered AEW as singles performers but hit their stride as a tag team by beating teams like Q.T. Marshall and Nick Comoroto, and Luther and Serpentico.

After Lee and Swerve defeated J.D. Drake and Anthony Henry on the May 18 episode of Dynamite, they cut a promo about breaking the top five in the tag team rankings and wanting a title shot.

Starks and Hobbs interrupted, which led to Jurassic Express making their way to the ring and Christian Cage challenging both teams on behalf of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

The odds were stacked against Jurassic Express again, but by virtue of their victory, they pushed their title reign close to the five-month mark.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).