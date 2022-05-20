Report: J. Cole Agrees to Basketball Contract with CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

J. Cole is reportedly continuing his basketball career.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cole is signing a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. It's his second consecutive year playing professionally following his run with the Patriots Basketball Club in the Basketball Africa League.

