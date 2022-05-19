Knicks Trade Rumors: Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Drawing 'Some Interest' from NY

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have been searching for a playmaking point guard for years, and it appears that they're willing to pursue a trade for a veteran.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are interested in acquiring Indiana Pacers floor general Malcolm Brogdon. The Pacers brought in young point guard Tyrese Haliburton at this season's trade deadline, potentially making Brogdon expendable.

"Haliburton's addition has made the Pacers evaluate the future of their incumbent point guard, Malcolm Brogdon, whom the Knicks have some interest in as he’s a better defender and with more size than free agent Jalen Brunson," Berman wrote. "Brogdon is 6-foot-5 but comes with a heavy contract."

Brogdon will be entering the final year of a four-year, $85 million contract he signed with Indiana and he will make $22.6 million during the 2022-23 season, per Spotrac.

The 29-year-old Brogdon has had an injury-riddled run in Indiana, never playing more than 56 games in any of his three seasons with the team. He was limited to 36 games this past year while dealing with an Achilles injury.

When healthy, Brogdon is a consistently productive point guard who can run an offense for a playoff contender. In limited action in 2021-22, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

A trade for Brogdon is likely to cost a substantial amount. New York has multiple players that it would be willing to part ways with such as Alec Burks and Kemba Walker, but that might not be enough to entice the Pacers to part ways with Brogdon.

The Knicks finished 37-45 this season and fell short of the playoffs. New York has the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA draft and could look to address the point guard position. Promising prospects expected to be available include Kentucky's TyTy Washington and G League Ignite's Dyson Daniels.