LaVar Ball Predicts Zach LaVine Will Leave Bulls, Sign with Lakers as Free Agent

Zach LaVine will be a free agent this offseason, and the media darling of 2017, LaVar Ball, believes the Chicago Bulls star will be heading west to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball made that prediction during an appearance on the The ReKap (27:10 mark):

"He's gone. And I'm gonna tell you why. OK, it started off Zach LaVine, Zach LaVine, Zach LaVine. OK, now you get hurt, a few things happen, and guess who's doing all the big plays. All I hear is DeMar [DeRozan]. DeMar, DeMar, DeMar. He don't want to play second fiddle. And who don't want to go to L.A.? He wanna go back to the West Coast. ... If he got a chance to go there? I guarantee you he ain't no fool."

